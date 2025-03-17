Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith quietly preparing for divorce?

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith have been separated since 2016

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith are reportedly done with their marriage after years of being separated.

According to an insider, Will’s onstage kiss with singer India Martinez was the last straw for Jada, who now wants an end to their marriage after being separated since 2016.

An insider told Radar Online: "It seems like their relationship is really on the rocks. They’re living in separate houses now, which definitely raises some eyebrows.”

"From the outside, it looks like they’re just biding time before making things official with a divorce,” the mole remarked. “It’s kind of surprising, considering they’ve been through so much together, but it sounds like they’re staying married for their own reasons, both financially and emotionally.”

"Their kids, Willow and Jaden, are apparently pretty supportive, but I can't imagine how tough it must be for them to see their parents in this limbo,” they shared.

"Jada didn’t even go to the Grammys with Will! That’s a huge sign things aren’t great. It’s like she’s done pretending everything is fine. The India kiss was the final straw for her,” the tipster continued.

"They have a whopping $400 million fortune to sort through if they do decide to split, and with no prenup, it’s bound to get messy! It seems like they really need to face the music and make some tough decisions soon. They’re both quietly making arrangements to make things official," the mole concluded of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.