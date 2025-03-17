Kate Middleton makes history at the St. Patrick’s Day

Kate Middleton has made a historic appearance at the St. Patrick’s Day.

For the first time the Princess of Wales attended the annual Irish Guards parade solo.

The event took place at Wellington Barracks in London on March 17, where Kate led the proceedings in her role as Colonel of the regiment.

Kate inspected the troops, and continued the royal tradition of presenting shamrocks.

It is worth mentioning that Kate was appointed Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2022 after King Charles reshuffled royal roles. Previously, Prince William had held the position since 2011, even wearing the regiment’s uniform at their wedding.

Notably, the Princess of Wales had missed last year’s St. Patrick’s Day event while recovering from surgery.

Drummer Joseph Aldridge, the handler of the regiment’s beloved Irish Wolfhound mascot, told People Magazine, "She’s our colonel, and obviously, we want her to come to our parade every year, but due to some unfortunate circumstances, she couldn’t [last year]. It’s nice to see her come out and get to meet everyone — especially Seamus."

Moreover, Kate Middleton's appearance comes after she publicly announced her cancer remission earlier this year.