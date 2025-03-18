King Charles receives praise for ‘exciting prospect'

King Charles just received praised for his rather “modern” take on royal buildings.

The 76-year-old British ruler has planned on opening the doors of St. James Palace for guided tours for the first time.

His former butler Grant Harrold who has worked for him between 2004 and 2011 believes it will be a "great experience" for tourists as there are so many "interesting" things to see.

"For any royal enthusiasts, it’s a very exciting prospect, and equally of the East Wing at Buckingham Palace, and Balmoral last year, the fact they’ve opened both of these is also a big thing...” he said on behalf of JeffBet.

Grant continued, "It’s got one of the oldest surviving Tudor fireplaces which has got Anne Boleyn’s initials in which is unusual. That's one of the major features visitors might get to see.”

"You’ve also got the throne room and you’ll get to see where the King had his privy council, where the proclamation was done. It’ll be an interesting experience,” he added.

"It just shows the King is taking on a more modern vision for homes that were once very, very private. Now, they want to have people walk through the doors many monarchs, presidents and celebrities have,” the former palace worker further stated.

"It’s a great experience and one the public are sure to enjoy," King Charles’ former butler concluded.