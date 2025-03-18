Meghan Markle urged to do ‘due diligence' on her lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle has been branded restless as she pursues her lifestyle brand.



The Duchess of Sussex, who recently announced the new name for her brand is ‘As Ever,’ after facing a trademark crisis over former name ‘American Riviera Orchard.’

Speaking about Meghan’s impatience, Tina Brown tells The Daily Beast: "Meghan is too damn impatient. Who announces a new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and hounds celebrity friends to talk up her strawberry jam on social media, without doing due diligence on the availability of the trademark?"

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.