 
Geo News

Meghan Markle urged to do ‘due diligence' on her lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle is called out for mismanaging her lifestyle brand

By
Web Desk
|

March 18, 2025

Meghan Markle has been branded restless as she pursues her lifestyle brand.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently announced the new name for her brand is ‘As Ever,’ after facing a trademark crisis over former name ‘American Riviera Orchard.’

Speaking about Meghan’s impatience, Tina Brown tells The Daily Beast: "Meghan is too damn impatient. Who announces a new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and hounds celebrity friends to talk up her strawberry jam on social media, without doing due diligence on the availability of the trademark?"

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Josh Hall reacts after ex Christina Haack says she's thriving without him
Josh Hall reacts after ex Christina Haack says she's thriving without him
Why King Charles spends ‘time apart' from Queen Camilla
Why King Charles spends ‘time apart' from Queen Camilla
Jack Quaid gets honest about starring as Max Payne
Jack Quaid gets honest about starring as Max Payne
Karlie Kloss shares exciting update about her family
Karlie Kloss shares exciting update about her family
King Charles receives praise for ‘exciting prospect'
King Charles receives praise for ‘exciting prospect'
Lala Kent breaks silence on 'horrendous' toll of her breakup from Randall Emmett
Lala Kent breaks silence on 'horrendous' toll of her breakup from Randall Emmett
Tom Cruise vouched for famous actor for 'Star Wars' trilogy
Tom Cruise vouched for famous actor for 'Star Wars' trilogy
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas' mysterious meetings exposed
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas' mysterious meetings exposed