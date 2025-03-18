Prince Harry, Meghan Markle riding coattails of times past without earning a dime

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have surfed a blow of epic proportions and it’s all due to their aggressiveness.

The accusations and comments against the Sussex’s have been shared by ‘Family Ties’ actress Justine Bateman.

Her comments have come in response to With Love, Meghan and branded a ‘victim Olympics campaign’.

Her comments have been shared in a blogpost and according to Fox News Digital it claims that “the problem with Meghan Markle (and her husband, Harry) is that every opportunity they have explored or exploited over the past few years has been due to their very aggressive Victim Olympics campaign.”

But she believes “the difference between doing that two years ago and doing it now is immense. It’s 2025, and no one wants to see victims anymore.”

And “no one wants to watch someone playact at something they didn’t earn.”

In the same conversation though she also shared a disclaimer of sorts and admitted that while no one wishes Meghan any ill, there is an unspoken right to all to not “go along” with another of her narratives.

After all, “it's 2025 now and people want you to earn your spot. The public doesn't want to listen to people who bemoaned their lack of privacy, and yet take every opportunity to be extremely public with whatever they're doing.”

“They are two people riding the fumes of a past Victim Era, in a new era now where victimhood has fallen far out of favor.”