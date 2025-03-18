 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle riding coattails of times past without earning a dime

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s stint in the international victim Olympics has caught up to them

By
Web Desk
|

March 18, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have surfed a blow of epic proportions and it’s all due to their aggressiveness.

The accusations and comments against the Sussex’s have been shared by ‘Family Ties’ actress Justine Bateman.

Her comments have come in response to With Love, Meghan and branded a ‘victim Olympics campaign’.

Her comments have been shared in a blogpost and according to Fox News Digital it claims that “the problem with Meghan Markle (and her husband, Harry) is that every opportunity they have explored or exploited over the past few years has been due to their very aggressive Victim Olympics campaign.”

But she believes “the difference between doing that two years ago and doing it now is immense. It’s 2025, and no one wants to see victims anymore.”

And “no one wants to watch someone playact at something they didn’t earn.”

In the same conversation though she also shared a disclaimer of sorts and admitted that while no one wishes Meghan any ill, there is an unspoken right to all to not “go along” with another of her narratives.

After all, “it's 2025 now and people want you to earn your spot. The public doesn't want to listen to people who bemoaned their lack of privacy, and yet take every opportunity to be extremely public with whatever they're doing.”

“They are two people riding the fumes of a past Victim Era, in a new era now where victimhood has fallen far out of favor.”

Megxit is catching up to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Megxit is catching up to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
'Midnight Rider' director Randall Miller cleared of manslaughter conviction
'Midnight Rider' director Randall Miller cleared of manslaughter conviction
Gracie Abrams thanks Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo as she wins big
Gracie Abrams thanks Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo as she wins big
Rachel Zegler breaks down in tears at 'Snow White' screening
Rachel Zegler breaks down in tears at 'Snow White' screening
Prince Harry visa row signals double standards: ‘Half of LA would be deported' video
Prince Harry visa row signals double standards: ‘Half of LA would be deported'
Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner mark Rob's special day
Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner mark Rob's special day
Jaime King's custody battle with ex-husband Kyle Newman concludes
Jaime King's custody battle with ex-husband Kyle Newman concludes
Dax Shepard navigates tricky chat with pre teen daughter about Sabrina Carpenter's song 'Juno'
Dax Shepard navigates tricky chat with pre teen daughter about Sabrina Carpenter's song 'Juno'