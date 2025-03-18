 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace reveals big 'opportunity' for Kate Middleton

Buckingham Palace also released photos of Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk
|

March 18, 2025

Buckingham Palace reveals big opportunity for Kate Middleton
Buckingham Palace reveals big 'opportunity' for Kate Middleton

Buckingham Palace has disclosed a big 'opportunity' Princess of Wales Kate Middleton got on St Patrick’s Day.

The palace shared details of Kate Middleton’s visit to the Irish Guards at Wellington Barracks as their Colonel.

As Colonel of the Irish Guards, the Princess has visited the regiment on St. Patrick’s Day to meet with soldiers and veterans and attend the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The Irish Guards, formed in 1900 by Queen Victoria, are experts in infantry combat. As part of the guards division, they also have a ceremonial role as protectors of the royal palaces.

The Princess has been Colonel since 2023.

During the visit, Kate awarded long service and good conduct medals to soldiers within the regiment; and also met veterans of the Guards and Mini Micks, junior cadets from Northern Ireland.

She presented traditional springs of shamrock to the Officers and Guardsmen who then issued it along the ranks, as well as presenting it to the Irish Wolf Hound regimental mascot.

The palace also disclosed, “Following the parade, The Princess then had the opportunity to meet Guardsmen and find out more about their roles and experiences within the Irish Guards before the Senior Guardsman in the Battalion proposed a toast to Her Royal Highness.”


Kat Dennings opens up about ghost encounter that saved her mom's life
Kat Dennings opens up about ghost encounter that saved her mom's life
Louis Tomlinson enjoys intimate date night with Zara McDermott
Louis Tomlinson enjoys intimate date night with Zara McDermott
Christine Quinn breaks silence on her 'dehumanizing' split from ex Christian Dumontet
Christine Quinn breaks silence on her 'dehumanizing' split from ex Christian Dumontet
‘Final Destination' director shares why franchise still thrills after 25 years
‘Final Destination' director shares why franchise still thrills after 25 years
Inside Meg Ryan's plastic surgery penchant that made things 'worse'
Inside Meg Ryan's plastic surgery penchant that made things 'worse'
Justin Baldoni's lawyer shares two cents on settlement in Blake lively feud
Justin Baldoni's lawyer shares two cents on settlement in Blake lively feud
Kate Middleton to become wall against Meghan Markle's plans?
Kate Middleton to become wall against Meghan Markle's plans?
Mariah Carey wins top honor at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Mariah Carey wins top honor at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards