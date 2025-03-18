Buckingham Palace reveals big 'opportunity' for Kate Middleton

Buckingham Palace has disclosed a big 'opportunity' Princess of Wales Kate Middleton got on St Patrick’s Day.

The palace shared details of Kate Middleton’s visit to the Irish Guards at Wellington Barracks as their Colonel.

As Colonel of the Irish Guards, the Princess has visited the regiment on St. Patrick’s Day to meet with soldiers and veterans and attend the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The Irish Guards, formed in 1900 by Queen Victoria, are experts in infantry combat. As part of the guards division, they also have a ceremonial role as protectors of the royal palaces.

The Princess has been Colonel since 2023.

During the visit, Kate awarded long service and good conduct medals to soldiers within the regiment; and also met veterans of the Guards and Mini Micks, junior cadets from Northern Ireland.

She presented traditional springs of shamrock to the Officers and Guardsmen who then issued it along the ranks, as well as presenting it to the Irish Wolf Hound regimental mascot.

The palace also disclosed, “Following the parade, The Princess then had the opportunity to meet Guardsmen and find out more about their roles and experiences within the Irish Guards before the Senior Guardsman in the Battalion proposed a toast to Her Royal Highness.”



