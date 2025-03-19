Hugh Jackman launches ‘accessible’ initiative

Hugh Jackman just launched his theatre company.

The popular Wolverine star, aims to produce “intimate and accessible” shows alongside Broadway and West End producer, Sonia Friedman.

These two will also be working with director Ian Rickson, and would be creating full-length shows that give audiences “a chance to experience theatre in a fresh and engaging way” in the US, UK as well as other countries.

It is claimed that the company would be focusing on providing equal pay for actors and shared creative credit, by “stripping the fully rehearsed productions down to their essentials” making small venue shows cost-friendly.

Jackman and Friedman issued a joint statement, saying, “With director Ian Rickson we wanted to create a company where actors, writers, and directors could experiment, explore, and take risks, away from the pressures that are often associated with the commercial theatre world.”

“Together is about going back to basics, rediscovering the simple, thrilling essence of live performance. At the same time, this isn’t about our stepping away from Broadway or the West End, it’s about supporting and co-existing alongside them,” they added.

The duo continued, “We have always been drawn to theatre because of its raw energy — the excitement of a first reading, the joy of stepping into an unexpected role, that sense of a shared experience.

“With Ian, this company is our way of sharing those moments with audiences, making them part of our process,” Jackman and Friedman further mentioned.

Clarifying their aims further, the two also stated, “We also want to embrace flexibility — whether that’s through varied performance schedules during the week or staging plays in repertoire, allowing productions and ideas to evolve in a spontaneous and organic way.”

“By removing some of the usual constraints, we hope to create a space where the productions can feel fresh, alive, and ever-changing,” their statement concluded.