'Snow White' director reflects on Armie Hammer

Multiple scandals have rocked Armie Hammer as Hollywood seemingly distanced itself from him. But the Snow White director was not one of them.



Tarsem Singh, who worked with him in the 2012 film Mirror Mirror, opened up about his views on the embattled star.

“I love Armie Hammer,” he said. “I hope all this **** goes away on what adults do in their own spare time, and if everybody’s a consensual adult, I’m OK.”

He recalled his first meeting with the actor before adding that he had not seen his 2010 film, The Social Network. “I met him with him personally, and I just said, ‘He’s funny. He’s witty. I love him,'” he shared. “He was perfect for me.”

Tarsem also reflected on when Armie was doing 2011's The Lone Ranger. “That time had been really bad for him,” he revealed.

“The Lone Ranger, which I love, had just gotten pushed. It’s not a film that everybody wants to say that they like. Somehow it’s a bad thing."

"I love the director, and I thought that film worked very well. It just wasn’t the right film at the right time, and some scenes were longer than others," the director concluded.