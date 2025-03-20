 
Jimmy Barnes attends 'Jesus Christ Superstar' premiere amid ongoing recovery

Jimmy Barnes steps out with a cane at 'Jesus Christ Superstar' premiere while embracing family amid his ongoing health recovery

March 20, 2025

Jimmy Barnes made a public appearance on Thursday night at the Princess Theatre in Melbourne for the opening of Jesus Christ Superstar, marking one of his first outings since undergoing hip surgery. 

The 68-year-old Cold Chisel frontman relied on a sleek gold-tipped cane for support as he walked the red carpet but appeared in good spirits despite his ongoing health challenges, as per Daily Mail

Barnes was joined by his daughter Mahalia Barnes, who stars in the musical, along with his granddaughter Rosie Rodgers and wife Jane Barnes. 

Dressed in a polished all-black ensemble that matched his cane, the rock star posed for photos, showcasing his determination to stay active despite multiple recent surgeries, according to the outlet's reports. 

Over the past year and a half, Barnes has faced significant health setbacks, including two hip operations and open-heart surgery to treat a severe staph infection. 

His most recent hip surgery, performed just months after an urgent procedure in August, required an extensive recovery period.

Despite these challenges, Barnes made a triumphant return to performing in October, joining Cold Chisel for The Big Five-0 anniversary tour.

