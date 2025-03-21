Netflix to give 'The Golden Ticket' to Willy Wonka fans

Netflix has given the fans of Willy Wonka an opportunity to live up to their dream of going to the chocolate factory.



The streamer has announced a reality show called The Golden Ticket, which was inspired by Roald Dahl's popular novel.

But not all of them could enter, as Netflix shared a link to register. From there, they will select the cast.

Those selected will enter the factory as guests of Willy Wonka—but not for a tour.

Instead, they would compete in a "high-stakes social experiment,” the announcement said.

"Players will have to adapt and strategize, as a golden ticket only gets you so far. Wonka's guests must withstand games, tests and temptations designed to prove their instincts, resilience and ability to thrive in the chaos of a retro-futuristic dreamscape."

The unscripted series came after the streamer acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company.

"We are thrilled to bring the magic of the Chocolate Factory to life like never before," said Jeff Gaspin, vice president of unscripted at Netflix.

"This one-of-a-kind reality competition blends adventure, strategy and social dynamics, creating an experience that is as captivating as it is unpredictable."

"For the first time, a lucky few won't just have to imagine the experience -- they'll get to step inside the factory and live it."

Meanwhile, Netflix has not shared The Golden Ticket's premiere date and filming location.