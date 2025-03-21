Salman Khan returns to the UK for national tour

LONDON: One of the biggest Bollywood stage shows to take place across the globe will descend on the UK for a national tour this May – with Salman Khan in the lead.

A once-in-a-lifetime moment for Bollywood fans across generations, The Bollywood Big One will unite the crème of Bollywood superstardom on a global stage and Bollywood royalty and silver screen heavyweight, Salman Khan, will join an ensemble of veteran and new gen superstars, including Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Disha Patani.

Farhath Hussain, known as the leading pioneer of the global Bollywood stage show over the past 40 years, is helming the show.

Farhath Hussain told Geo News: “The Bollywood Big One will present a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Indian film fans and audiences. With a talent lineup of such combined star power and global fandom, the stage show will set a whole new precedent and brand name in the live event space internationally. The UK’s latest and largest live entertainment arena, Co-op Live, is purpose built to showcase the best live entertainment from across the globe."

“Following the tour’s debut date at Co-op Live, The Bollywood Big One will make its way to OVO Arena Wembley, the original UK home of the Bollywood superstar legacy concert. The show will mark the first Bollywood superstar concert at the iconic venue in 20 years, welcoming back silver screen idol, Salman Khan, and the first since the venue’s major refurbishment."

“The UK being home to the oldest and most established overseas South Asian diaspora makes it the perfect location for this iconic stage show tour, which will hail a historic socio-cultural moment for the community. The milestone tour will provide a showcase to the world of the strength and global impact of the diaspora and its cultural staple, Bollywood.”