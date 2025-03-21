Prince William makes major appearance after Buckingham Palace announcement

Prince William has made a major appearance after Buckingham Palace announcement regarding it.

Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared a video of Prince William, who is currently in Estonia.

She tweeted, “The Prince of Wales has arrived at Tapa Camp in Estonia to take part in Operation Cabrit, a major NATO military exercise just 90 miles from the Russian border. He’s here in his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment, who are undertaking a six-month deployment.”





“On arrival the prince took part in a handover ceremony and chatted to the troops, as well as viewing some of the tanks and armoured vehicles used by Calbrit troops.”

Another royal expert Kate Mansey said, “The Prince of Wales has arrived here at Tapa camp in Estonia, less than 100 miles from the border with Russia. As colonel-in-chief of the @MercianRegiment William is welcoming the Mercian battle group as they begin a six month stint at the base.”

Earlier, the Palace had announced “21 March 2025: The Prince of Wales Colonel-in-Chief, The Mercian Regiment, will visit Tapa Camp, Tapa, Estonia.”



