Britney Spears 'not on board' as A list actress tries to play singer in biopic

Britney Spears has reportedly already decided against a major actress lobbying to play the singer in her biopic

It’s a tough race to land “career-making” role in the upcoming biopic about Britney Spears, and A-list stars are battling to play the Princess of Pop.

“Britney is someone that a lot of Gen Z girls look up to, they’ve been hearing her music all their lives, to them she really is an icon,” the source told In Touch.

“Plus, with John M. Chu writing and directing and all the heat already on the project, it’s being seen as a career-making movie, there’s a lot of discussion about who will get it and a definite competitive vibe,” explained the mole.

Three top names in the contenders' list are Ariana Grande, who’s recently worked with director John in Wicked, Sabrina Carpenter, and Millie Bobby Brown.

“Millie Bobby Brown has been openly campaigning for it, a lot of people think that’s the motivation for her to go bleach blonde, she wants people to see her in this role,” the insider noted.

Millie recently gushed over the chance to play the Gimme More hitmaker during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“I mean, she is an absolute icon,” the Stranger Things alum said. “I would love nothing more than to be a part of her story.”

“She’s got a great singer, but there are also a number of pop stars clamoring for this including Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande,” noted the mole.

“Millie Bobby Brown is so desperate to play Britney that those close to her feel it has become her life mission right now,’ that source added. “She believes she was born for this role … The problem is, Britney isn’t on board. She doesn’t see the resemblance.”

“Ariana is a huge fan of Britney and she’s obviously got a huge in with John since she’s just done Wicked with him and proved how hard she will work for a part,” they revealed.

“There are a lot of heavy hitters that want this role, so the fight is definitely on,” remarked the mole.