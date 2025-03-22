 
Geo News

Kendrick Lamar could lead another big sporting event

If confirmed, Kendrick Lamar will have a huge feather in his hat after Super Bowl halftime

By
Web Desk
|

March 22, 2025

Kendrick Lamar could lead another big sporting event
Kendrick Lamar could lead another big sporting event

Kendrick Lamar created history at Super Bowl halftime LIX. Now, reports say he could appear in the 2028 Olympics in L.A.

Casey Wasserman, the Olympics organising committee chairman, said that the Grammy winner may come to perform at the event.

“The rebirth, the rebuild, maybe reimagining L.A. 2.0 — and the Olympics as a catalyst for all those things — we think is really part of our ethos,” he said in an interview with AP.

Casey is also K. Dot's booking agent; with this capacity, he teased, “Fortunately, in my day job, I represent Kendrick Lamar. He is truly an L.A. icon, so I think it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way.”

Although he did not share many details, the Olympics usually have opening and closing ceremonies, featuring many performances.

Elsewhere in the interview, Casy reflected on the devastating fires that recently engulfed L.A.

You can’t have a natural disaster at that scale in a city as big and as important as Los Angeles and not have it be part of your core philosophy going forward,” he concluded.

Kim Kardashian's mom remains unbothered by daughter's feud with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian's mom remains unbothered by daughter's feud with Kanye West
North West 'helped' FKA twigs complete 'Childlike Things' after 'so many years' video
North West 'helped' FKA twigs complete 'Childlike Things' after 'so many years'
Kendra Wilkson makes shocking confession years after Hugh Hefner romance
Kendra Wilkson makes shocking confession years after Hugh Hefner romance
Sabrina Carpenter reacts after her album matches Taylor Swift's
Sabrina Carpenter reacts after her album matches Taylor Swift's
Inside Justin Bieber, Hailey's 'great life' after his shocking 'drowning' posts
Inside Justin Bieber, Hailey's 'great life' after his shocking 'drowning' posts
Meghan Markle likely to reunite with King Charles, Kate Middleton for Lilibet, Archie
Meghan Markle likely to reunite with King Charles, Kate Middleton for Lilibet, Archie
Sofia Vergara changes standards after undatable label: Source
Sofia Vergara changes standards after undatable label: Source
Britney Spears 'not on board' as A list actress tries to play singer in biopic
Britney Spears 'not on board' as A list actress tries to play singer in biopic