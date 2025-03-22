Kendrick Lamar could lead another big sporting event

Kendrick Lamar created history at Super Bowl halftime LIX. Now, reports say he could appear in the 2028 Olympics in L.A.



Casey Wasserman, the Olympics organising committee chairman, said that the Grammy winner may come to perform at the event.

“The rebirth, the rebuild, maybe reimagining L.A. 2.0 — and the Olympics as a catalyst for all those things — we think is really part of our ethos,” he said in an interview with AP.

Casey is also K. Dot's booking agent; with this capacity, he teased, “Fortunately, in my day job, I represent Kendrick Lamar. He is truly an L.A. icon, so I think it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way.”

Although he did not share many details, the Olympics usually have opening and closing ceremonies, featuring many performances.

Elsewhere in the interview, Casy reflected on the devastating fires that recently engulfed L.A.

You can’t have a natural disaster at that scale in a city as big and as important as Los Angeles and not have it be part of your core philosophy going forward,” he concluded.