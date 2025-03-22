Netflix’s 'Drive to Survive' comes under scanner

Netflix has a hit show about Formula One named Drive to Survive. However, Jeremy Clarkson appears not to be a fan of the show.



Writing a column in The Sun, the presenter, who hosted multiple motor racing shows, reflected on the media attention F1 drivers faced, "You are forced, by the small print in your contract, and because your lawyers aren’t as good as your team’s lawyers, to face this onslaught with a smile. Not any more, it seems.”

In return, he claimed, this made the drivers sensitive about what and what not to say. To support his argument, Jeremy used Max Verstappen's race, which had been affected by the rain, and he addressed the matter politely to the media. “

"It will make the track more slippery, and I’ll have to take that into consideration,” the four-time Formula One World Drivers Championship winner said.

"This new thinking definitely had an effect on those most recent series of Drive To Survive," the Top Gear host continued. "In the early days, we were regularly treated to hissed altercations, as people didn’t realise they were being recorded."

"Now, whenever anyone sees a Netflix microphone, they go into PR mode. Aston Martin didn’t take part at all. It’s like they simply weren’t there. And I approve of this," the 64-year-old said.

"A Formula One driver should have some mystique. I actually don’t want to know what they’re doing after the race or where they go on holiday or whether they prefer ­biscuits to cheese," Jeremy concluded.