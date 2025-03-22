 
Prince William receives open threat after being branded 'target'

The Prince of Wales becomes 'target' of Russian official's threat after recent royal visit

March 22, 2025

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, has received a shocking threat following his latest royal visit.

As the future King wrapped up his recent visit to Estonia, he has become a target of surprising threat from a top Russian official, as reported by Metro.UK.

William, the colonel-in-chief of the Mercian Regiment, visited British troops stationed near the Russian border.

During his visit, William was photographed inside a British Challenger 2 tank, which sparked reaction from a senior Vladimir Putin official.

Dmitry Rogozin, a Russian senator and former head of Roscosmos, suggested that William could now be considered a target. He wrote online, "This is a great target for my drone pilot."

"We haven’t yet zeroed out the heir to the throne, let alone the traditionally hostile Great Britain. Let him do some PR for now, but if he gets into our sights, we won’t stand on ceremony," he added of the Prince of Wales.

It is worth mentioning that Prince William's visit was meant to boost morale and reaffirm the UK's NATO commitments. Notably, Buckingham Palace has yet not commented on the threat.

