Gisele Bundchen rocks postpartum look as Tom Brady moves on

Gisele Bundchen just showed off her post-baby body.

While the runway beauty enjoyed some warm sun during a luxurious boat day in Miami, she rocked her physique while spending time out on the water.

As per Daily Mail, this outing comes just a month after Bundchen gave birth to her third child, whom she shares with boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

The 44-year-old supermodel is also a mother of two children namely, Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 11, from ex-husband Tom Brady, who has also moved on in his life as he has reportedly begun “casually dating.”

For the outing, Bundchen wore a one-piece, black coloured swimsuit and a wrap skirt around her waist.

She put her hair up in a sleek ponytail to give a neat look and kept her look very simple with minimal accessories, wearing only a stylish pair of sunglasses and some bold bracelets in her left hand.

Relaxing on the outing, Bundchen could be seen resting on a chair at one side of the yacht.

This comes a few days after she and her partner, Valente, shard a sweet kiss during a boat excursion, surrounded by close friends.

It is pertinent to mention that TMZ reported in February that Gisele Bundchen had given birth to her baby, though the exact date of birth and the name of the baby are yet unknown.