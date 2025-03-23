Justin Bieber sparks more concern over 'past traumas' with cryptic message

Justin Bieber just talked about suffering from “anger issues.”

While discussing how he believes its important to stay true to yourself, the Baby hitmaker took to his official Instagram to upload a message, reflecting on his problem and how works to fix it.

"I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh," he wrote.

His message sparked concern and well wishes from his fans and followers, with one writing, “Takes time I’m the same way dude proud of you keep pushing.”

While another penned, “We genuinely love and care about you and we pray that you heal from all your past traumas. Take care of yourself.”

Additionally, the update was paired with three different pictures, one of himself with his face partially covered with a hoodie, one of himself as a child, and a final snap of his son, Jack Blues, whom he shares with wife, Hailey Bieber.

This message came before the Grammy winning artist shared a video of himself, in high spirits, jamming and enjoying with a group of fellow musicians.

"I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic," Justin Bieber captioned the update, adding, "Then I remember we're all being made to think we're not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people."