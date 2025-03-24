Sarah Ferguson gets emotional as she reveals hidden truth about Eugenie

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson got emotional as she disclosed the hidden truth about her daughter Princess Eugenie, who turned 35 on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared never-before-seen photos with Princess Eugenie to mark her special day with a heartfelt post.

The Duchess of York posted for Eugenie, “Wishing a wonderful birthday to my beloved daughter, @princesseugenie!”

Sharing the truth about Eugenie, Sarah said: “It has been a joy to watch you grow into such an extraordinary person, full of kindness, wisdom, and strength. Your generosity and warmth brighten the lives of so many, and I am endlessly proud of all that you do.”

She continued, “With all my love on your special day. X.”

Earlier, Eugenie took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with her sons August and Ernest to mark her birthday.

She posted a photo on social media of herself, and her two children eating lunch on a mini outdoor table.

Eugenie captioned the post, "Birthday Besties" alongside seven birthday emojis.







