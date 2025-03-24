Meghan Markle exposed by former Vanity Fair editor: 'Adrift on the facts'

Meghan Markle has received criticism once again.

Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter has claimed that the Duchess of Sussex was "adrift on reality" when she appeared on the magazine's cover in 2017.

Speaking to Page Six, Graydon revealed that Meghan was "unhappy" when her interview was focused on relationship with Prince Harry rather than her charity work.

He said, "This woman is slightly adrift on the facts and reality."

When a Vanity Fair reporter asked her about her romance with now-the Duke of Sussex, she said, "Excuse me, is this going to all be about Prince Harry? Because I thought we were going to be talking about my charities and my philanthropy."

The editor also weighed in on Prince Harry's strained relationship with his family, saying that Princess Diana would have been deeply saddened by the rift between her sons.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry started dating in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their roles as working royals in 2020 and moved away from the royal family.