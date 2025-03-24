Drew Barrymore reveals the advantage of getting ghosted

Drew Barrymore has been ghosted just like many ordinary people, and the actress thinks the experience has a silver lining

Drew Barrymore has shared her experience of being ghosted and noted that such people are “time-savers.”

During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress told co-host Ross Mathews and Valerie Bertinelli that she went out with a man after he asked for her number.

"Since then, I texted him, and I was like, 'Lovely to see you again the other night.' We went back and forth twice, and then he ended with, 'Haaaaa.' And I haven't heard anything," she recalled.

"It just happens. I don't know why," continued the Charlie’s Angels star. "I don't know why. I would never do that. It doesn't cross my mind to behave like that. Like, if you put a fishing pole in it, why are you not going to follow through?"

"It does happen to all of us — the best of us. Good people who wouldn't treat other people like that,” she told fans and the audience.

She then talked about the frustration of trying to decipher unclear communication.

She shared: "Today, my friend said, 'Well, did he answer the 'ha' with one A?' ... And I was like, 'No, it was like five or six A's.' And they were like, 'Oh no, that's great.' "

"I'll tell you what's next: English. Like, just clear words," Dre Barrymore joked. "I don't wanna date in a way that if I get four A's, I'm in. I don't know what that means. It's cryptic out there, so let's just not indulge in people who waste our time. Those people are actually time-savers."