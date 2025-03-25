Prince Harry spills happiness over Eugenie decision

Prince Harry admitted that he was selfishly happy when Princess Eugenie decided to marry Jack Brooksbank.



The Duke of Sussex revealed in memoir ‘Spare’ that he was elated with the news because Jack was one of his favourite people to join the family.

"Euge was getting married, to Jack, and we were deliriously happy for her and for ourselves, selfishly, since Jack was one of our favourite people," he revealed.

"Meg and I were supposed to head off on our first official foreign tour as a married couple, but we delayed the departure several days, so we could be at the wedding," reports the Express.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.