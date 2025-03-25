 
Geo News

Prince Harry spills happiness over Eugenie decision

Prince Harry opens up about Princess Eugenie’s wedding

By
Web Desk
|

March 25, 2025

Prince Harry admitted that he was selfishly happy when Princess Eugenie decided to marry Jack Brooksbank.

The Duke of Sussex revealed in memoir ‘Spare’ that he was elated with the news because Jack was one of his favourite people to join the family.

"Euge was getting married, to Jack, and we were deliriously happy for her and for ourselves, selfishly, since Jack was one of our favourite people," he revealed.

"Meg and I were supposed to head off on our first official foreign tour as a married couple, but we delayed the departure several days, so we could be at the wedding," reports the Express.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

How King Charles maintains healthy marriage with Queen video
How King Charles maintains healthy marriage with Queen
Kylie Kelce opens up about her worst symptom towards end of fourth pregnancy
Kylie Kelce opens up about her worst symptom towards end of fourth pregnancy
Jennifer Lopez gushes over her teen Emme
Jennifer Lopez gushes over her teen Emme
Eva Mendes pays late brother birthday tribute 9 years after death
Eva Mendes pays late brother birthday tribute 9 years after death
Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti breaks silence after two years of romance
Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti breaks silence after two years of romance
'White Lotus' star reveals steamy scenes he broke NDA for
'White Lotus' star reveals steamy scenes he broke NDA for
Blake Lively scary encounter with fan laid bare video
Blake Lively scary encounter with fan laid bare
Nick Jonas reveals most heartwarming part of fatherhood with Malti
Nick Jonas reveals most heartwarming part of fatherhood with Malti