Meghan Markle's editor shares his two cents on her marriage and Prince Harry's fate

Legendary journalist Graydon Carter recently got candid about what he thinks about Meghan, as well as his past experience working with her on the Vanity Fair piece titled “She’s just wild about Harry”.

For those unversed with the piece, it was released back in 2007 when news of her dating the Prince first came out.

In celebration for his upcoming memoir When the Going Was Good: An Editor's Adventures During the Last Golden Age of Magazines, the editor dished on it all with Page Six.

He began by recounting the moment she was proposed for the cover and admitted to thinking, “This woman is slightly adrift on the facts and reality.”

Because “Jane Sarkin, who booked our covers, came in and said: 'We should do a cover on Meghan Markle'. I said, 'I have no idea who that is'. "She said: 'She’s on Suits'.

"I said: 'I have no idea what that is, why should we do a story on her?' So she said: 'Because she’s going to marry Prince Harry'."

However that is not all, because he also dished on his feelings about Prince Harry’s move to the US.

The editor who knew Princess Diana from a 1994 Serpentine Gallery said, “Anytime someone comes between siblings that’s a disaster - horrible for a family.”

So “I would think she [Diana] would feel great sorrow for her son to have been pulled away from his family like this, especially his brother but also his father.”

It is also pertinent to mention that this isn’t the first time the editor has addressed his thoughts on Meghan because back in 2023 he went as far as to say, “I would measure the duration of the marriage in years rather than decades.”

“I think she has run rings around poor Harry and gotten what she wanted: notoriety, money, and a title. His usefulness to her diminishes daily.”