'Worried' Brad Pitt looks hopes to join hands with ex Angelina to help son Pax

Brad Pitt is worried about his son Pax and plans to help him with Angelina Jolie's help

Brad Pitt is worried for his speed-loving son Pax and has a plan to help him.

Pax has been in multiple accidents in the past year or so. On January 24, he had a dangerous accident with a car while riding his e-bike in L.A.

Fortunately, he remained unscathed as he was wearing a helmet. However, a previous accident on the same bike in August landed him in the ICU for a week with head trauma due to the absence of a helmet.

Now, Brad is afraid Pax may get hurt and wants to take him to a track so he can enjoy speeding without much danger.

"Pax may have been lucky in this instance, but what about the next time?" an insider told Radar Online.

"That is what scares Brad. He realizes they don't have much of a relationship, but he's reaching out in the hope and Brad understands the 'need for speed' on a very personal level,” they continued.

"He loves to ride his motorcycle and has been known to push the limits himself,” the mole shared of the F1 star.

"Brad wants to take Pax to a track where they can go as fast as they want without any huge risks. He's hoping this could be a chance to bridge the gap between them,” they added of the estranged father son duo.

The mole noted that despite Angelina and Brad’s contentious divorce, the Troy star expects her to cooperate for the good of their son.

“He knows Angelina is willing to do pretty much anything to get a handle on this situation, so he's counting on her pushing Pax to do this with him,” the tipster said.

"Brad has had so much training in stunt driving, he has a lot he can teach Pax. It's just a matter of getting him to agree to it,” they concluded.