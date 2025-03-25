Meghan Markle saved from doing pantomime shows by 'meal ticket' Prince Harry

Meghan Markle could’ve been on stage in the United Kingdom doing pantomime shows around Christmas had she not married Prince Harry, per a pal of the Duchess.

PR guru Nick Ede, who says he used to be friends with the Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has claimed he took her to agents in the U.K. to look for West End roles, but instead she was offered pantomime roles.

He recalled, per Radar Online: "We actually became pretty good friends, we spent a lot of time together. She asked me to find her an agent. At the time she was going to be on Suits, she had three or four months where she could kind of do what she wanted to do."

"She'd seen other celebrities go into the West End and offer them a short run. So she wanted to do that. So I took her around to see some agents," he continued.

Recounting how a meeting with one agent went, he shared: “I won't name the agent who we took her to, but he was very pompous, and he turned around to her and he said, 'Ah, I can't really imagine you on the West End stage, but you know David Hasselhoff?'”

"And she was like, 'Yeah, I know David Hasselhoff.’ (He said) 'Well, he makes a lot of money in pantomime, and I can see you in pantomime.'"

A source added to Ede’s comments, saying, "Meghan really was doomed to obscurity before she met Harry – he was her meal ticket, and she knew it."

Meghan Markle exited the hit legal drama Suits in 2017 after getting engaged to Prince Harry.