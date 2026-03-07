Lily Collins gets unexpected update years after shocking hotel burglary

What once seemed like a painful chapter in Lily Collins’ life has taken an unexpected turn.

The Emily in Paris star recently shared an update tied to a years-old burglary.

Nearly three years after a burglary turned into a heartbreaking loss, the Guildford-born actress reflected on a moment she never thought she would ever experience: getting her stolen items back.

Collins' engagement ring is now back on her finger. The precious sparkler that was once stolen is back in her possession, which means more to her than words can describe.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, March 6, the 36-year-old posted that Hakimian Imports Chicago Jewelers was able to get her "original" rose-cut diamond ring back to her.

"Having this home means SO much to us," she wrote across a selfie in which she showed off her ring. "I'm still speechless its back in my finger."

For the unversed, Collins' engagement ring, her wedding ring and other belongings, were stolen from a West Hollywood hotel on May 6, 2023.

The Love, Rosie actress was staying at the hotel when she went to the spa and locked up her belongings in a secured locker, however, when she returned, her items were gone.

Collins and her husband Charlie McDowell got engaged in September 2020 and went on to tie the knot on September 4, 2021 in Dunton, Colorado.