Billy Ray Cyrus gushes over daughters Miley, Noah's new music project

Billy Ray Cyrus is a proud father to daughters Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus.

As Noah and the Flowers hitmaker are launching their new music project, the 63-year-old singer took to his Instagram account on March 25 to show his love and support to his girls.

Following the release of Noah's new song, Don't Put It All on Me, which dropped March 19, Miley unveiled her new album Something Beautiful.

"Holy s***. I seldom ever swear in my post but this deserves one!" he began.

"You are witnessing in real time what it feels like for a Dad who with in less than one [week's] time has had his ass kicked and his mind blown by not one …but two of his own daughters," Billy Ray gushed.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer went on to say, "Flesh and blood… completely taking their art to a whole new level. Congratulations girls! Well done."

"I’m so damn proud of both of you. I’m actually crying as I write this. Thank God you can’t see me. Have fun now and be happy! Love Dad," the proud dad concluded, tagging Miley, 32, and Noah, 25.

It is pertinent to mention that Billy Ray shares Miley and Noah as well as Brandi, 37, and Braison 30, with ex-wife Tish Cyrus.