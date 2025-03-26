Camila Cabello makes surprising revelation about backstage must-haves: Source

Camila Cabello is gearing up for her highly anticipated Yours, C World Tour, with two solo performances scheduled in Australia.

The 28-year-old singer will take the stage at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on August 27 before heading to Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on August 30.

Ahead of her visit, Cabello shared details about her backstage requirements, revealing that Tim Tam chocolate biscuits and real cow’s milk are must-haves on her tour rider.

While speaking on The Project, she expressed her distaste for plant-based milk alternatives, stating, “Oat milk is just starch,” and calling almond milk “cardboard water.”

As per Daily Mail, the Havana hitmaker also gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from her upcoming performances, describing the shows as a celebration of her musical journey.

In regards to this, she said, “It will take you through the chapters of my career,” while promising an immersive and dynamic experience.

Furthermore, Cabello’s Australian concerts come as part of her global tour, which kicks off in Spain this June in support of her latest album, C, XOXO, as per the publication.