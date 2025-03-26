Gene Simmons recalls ‘more than weird' decades old look

Gene Simmons just remembered when he “dressed to kill.”

In his latest interview with the New York Post, the KISS bassist stated that when he and the band gathered for a photoshoot for their decades old album, Dressed to Kill, in 1975, no one on the streets were appalled or surprised by their look.

The now 75-year-old and his bandmates Ace Frehley, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss posed at the corner of Eighth Avenue and 23rd Street in their signature black-and-white makeup and bold hairstyles.

"There we are on a street corner, and the people who are walking by are going on about their day, not even looking at us twice," he told the outlet.

The photographer of the iconic photoshoot, Bob Gruen, stated since KISS was not well renowned at that time, this might have contributed to them going unnoticed.

"And in New York City, you have to be more than weird to get attention. So, we were standing on the corner, and basically, nobody stopped to talk to us or look at them or anything like that," Gene Simmons added.

"I did not own a suit or a tie, so I had to borrow our manager at the time Bill Aucoin’s suit," he recalled. He was a much smaller man … So I put on his suit and nothing fits. If you look at the album cover, the sleeves were short, and the pants didn’t go all the way down," he fondly recalled.

For the unversed, KISS's iconic album, Dressed to Kill turned 50 years old on March 19, 2025.

The album produced popular rock anthem Rock and Roll All Nite along with Rock Bottom, She and C'mon and Love Me.