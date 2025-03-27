Cate Blanchett exposes Hollywood’s truth about actresses’ short careers in past

Cate Blanchett candidly talked about ageism and sexism in Hollywood,

The Black Bag star told Business Insider in a recent chat that when she entered the industry actresses typically only stayed popular or in demand for about five years before their careers started to decline.

"The shelf life of actresses when I first came on the scene was about five years," she said.

But now, "I think that female producers have more agency," Blanchett noted. "There's more females in the writing room, and the more diverse the industry is at base level, when things are developed, the more exciting it is for audiences."

The two-time Academy Award winner noted that "ageism" and "sexism" exist in all industries, but because Hollywood is a "very public-facing industry," these issues are especially prominent.

Previously, in an interview with The Sunday Times in March 2024, Blanchett spoke about getting older, saying that she doesn't find aging "confronting at all."

“Because that is like when you stumble across a photo of a holiday when you were 16 or one of my husband and me when we got married. It doesn’t produce regret or shame," she detailed. "Rather, a recognition of the joy of the experience, or a painful moment."

"I’m transported right back," Blanchett added.