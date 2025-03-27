Nicole Kidman reveals what she gives to 'super special' persons

There are a few "super special" persons in Nicole Kidman’s life, and she gives them something to let them know what they mean to her.



In a promotion of her film Holland, she told PEOPLE, “I love giving flowers, but I like growing them in the garden. I grow roses. My greatest gift to someone can be a bunch of my own wild roses."

"So if you get that, it means you're super special. There's only a few of them though," she revealed what she gave them.

Her co-star Matthew Macfadyen clarified the things on set remained light despite the thriller featuring some dark turns.

"I think the darker the subject matter is, sometimes the more fun on set it is," he said. "Naturally, actors sort of play against how grim, or otherwise, the material is. Sometimes when you're doing comedy, it's quite serious. Everyone's like, 'Is this funny?' "

"Yeah, that's true," Nicole nodded before adding, "But this is such an interesting tone, because it's got that really dark humor, but it's very... how it presents, it's like a package with a big bow and then you unwrap it and you're like, 'Oh!' "

Holland is streaming on Prime Video.