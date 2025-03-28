Chris Hemsworth gets honest about a big regret he has with Billie Eilish

Actor Chris Hemsworth has just shed some light on one of his biggest regret with Billie Eilish.

The conversation occurred during Furiosa press tour last year, but just got dropped according to a report by JustJared.

There the star recounted how at the 2024 Oscars stage he and his wife Elsa Pataky rushed to snap a selfie with the award-winning singer, only to later regret ever doing it in the first place.

According to the star, “I was like ‘No, my kids are going to love this.’ And then the moment I took it, I was like ‘I went from work colleague to now like a fan’. We will never be friends, never be best friends.”

Over this he was grilled by over his ‘colleague’ statement and clarified that he means, “same industry-kind of colleague, bumping shoulders.”

For those unversed with the movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is a film with a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is about a young girl that is taken from the Green Place of Many Mothers, and ends up swept up in a war between two warlods.

Throughout the film the viewer sees Furiosa growing older every day, engaged in a nonstop battle to get back home.

It is also home to a a-lister cast including Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa, Chris Hemsworth as Dementus. Tom Burke as Praetorian Jack, Alyla Browne as Young Furiosa, George Shevtsov as The History Man, Lachy Hulme as the Immortan Joe/Rizzdale Pell and John Howard, The People Eater among others.