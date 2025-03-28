'Star of Pakistan' award for Feroze Khan at UK House of Lords

Multi-talented Pakistani cinema artist Feroze Khan (centre) receives the award. — Reporter

LONDON: Multi-talented Pakistani cinema artist Feroze Khan was given the “Star of Pakistan” award at the House of Lords in appreciation of his work.

The award was presented to the Khuda aur Mohabbat star by Baroness Paula Uddin, MP Rup Haq, Lord Kuldip Singh, and chartered accountant and entrepreneur Mansoor Shafique. Feroze joined the event with his wife Dr Zainab.

Baroness Paula and MP Haq, who are both Bangladesh-origin British parliamentarians, appreciated Feroze for his acting skills and said that his dramas were popular amongst the Bangladeshi community as well, especially among women and young people.

Baroness Paula remarked that Feroze should visit Bangladesh to meet his fans, now that the ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh are normalised.

Feroze thanked the parliamentarians and said he was deeply honoured to receive this Award.

He said: “To be recognised for work on something as important as arts, culture and diversity, is very special for me. It is really humbling to receive the award in the presence of esteemed parliamentarians who are highly accomplished and have a great understanding of the arts and culture.

“Pakistani cinema has come a long way in the last few decades and there is so much hard work involved, of all kind of people. Everyone who has worked in this industry to help it deserves appreciation. I have tried to send out the message of love, peace and mutual harmony through my work for everyone. I truly believe that cinema has the power like nothing else.

Mansoor Shafique, who is known as 1 Percent Man, told the audience that Feroze embodied how talented Pakistani artists were. He said Feroze has become one of the most celebrated figures in the entertainment industry, starting his career as a VJ and then soon transitioned into acting and quickly rose to prominence with his breakthrough role in the dramas.

He said: “Despite the highs and lows of his career, Feroze Khan’s commitment to his craft remains unwavering. His ability to take on diverse roles, portray complex characters, and continuously reinvent himself is what makes him an icon. His work has not only entertained millions but has also sparked meaningful conversations about societal themes and values.

Rumessah Maria, the event organiser said: “Feroze Khan embodies perseverance, passion, and positivity. His journey is a testament to the fact that with dedication and resilience, success is attainable—even in the most competitive industries.”

MP Rupa said that Feroze's journey is a powerful reminder that success is built on hard work, determination, and the courage to push boundaries. “His story is one that will continue to inspire the next generation to pursue their dreams with passion and determination,” she said.