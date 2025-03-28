Justin, Hailey Bieber shut down tension rumors once again

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber are going strong!

Despite what rumors now a days say, of America’s sweetheart couple having trouble in Paradise, the two have once again, shut down speculations of problems with a rather unapologetic gesture.

The Baby singer took to his official Instagram account to upload pictures of his beloved wife, wearing an all-black ensemble with retro glasses, standing outside his home studio.

What really caught everyone’s attention was the Rhode Beauty founder’s left hand, who showed off her wedding ring while her middle finger was raised as an act of not caring, towards the camera.

This post had no caption but also included a candid shot of Hailey as well as a sweet moment of her walking towards Justin.

Set to the tune of K-Ci & JoJo’s track All My Life, the post coincided with the lyrics, “I will never find another lover sweeter than you” and “all my life I prayed for someone like you.”

Then, Hailey reposted the upload on her Instagram Story, clarifying that the two remain rather unfazed amidst false rumors and negativity that is brewing with respect to their marriage.