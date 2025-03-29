Kate Middleton proves she knows 'importance of monarchy' with bold move

Kate Middleton made a return to public life by attending the Commonwealth Day service on March 10 after a year-long battle with cancer.

Now, insiders have told RadarOnline that the Princess of Wales is "fully back in action" after a "stressful" year.

During her return at Westminster Abbey in London, Kate honoured royal tradition by wearing Princess Diana’s pearl drop earrings and a diamond-and-pearl choker that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II.

This move showed her dedication to the monarchy with the source stating, "Her choices show a deep respect for tradition and signal the importance of the monarchy. Kate is part of that history too."

The source also noted that following Kate's journey with cancer, she and Prince William have been more affectionate in public.

"People are glimpsing more of this tenderness and devotion in public," the insider noted.

They went on to add, "The past year was one of the most stressful William and Kate have had to endure together, but they got through it, and they'll continue to muster courage and face whatever challenges come their way."

Additionally, Kate Middleton also celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by toasting with a Guinness at the Irish Guards' parade, which she missed last year due to cancer treatment.