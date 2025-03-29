Photo: Victoria Beckham scared of her past ahead of documentary release: Report

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are reportedly encouraging Cruz Beckham’s musical aspirations.

According to the latest findings of Heat Magazine, Victoria Beckham has grown anxious about the impact her musical past might have on the aspirations of Cruz Beckham.

“David and Victoria are excited that Cruz is pursuing his passion with music,” a source close to the Beckham clan dished.

“They would never discourage any of their kids from following their dreams,” the insider addressed.

The insider went on to add that even though Victoria has been supportive of her son’s penchant, she is insecure of her solo career, which might negatively affect Cruz’s dreams.

“However, Vic is very anxious about how her own musical past will affect his efforts, as there will no doubt be mentions of his mum being a Spice Girl,” they said of the mother of four.

“And she’s hoping the less said about her solo stuff, the better,” the source remarked in conclusion.

Meanwhile, Victoria has a documentary in works, which was reportedly inspired by the success of her husband’s Netflix series, Beckham.