Johnny Mathis stuns fans with sudden career move at 89

Johnny Mathis, known for timeless hits like Chances Are, has cancelled his upcoming shows and announced his retirement from touring at 89.

As reported by the UK’s Sun newspaper, the legendary crooner revealed that he has “memory issues” and has decided to stop touring before his 90th birthday.

On his Facebook page, a message was shared that read, “While there are still some exciting concerts coming up, regrettably all Johnny Mathis concerts from June 2025 onwards are now cancelled.”

“Please read the notice below, and contact individual venues directly with all ticket questions. Refunds will be made through the original point of purchase. Thank you, Mathis Fans.”

After fans showed support and concern, his social media manager answered questions about filming his final concerts, saying, “It’s a lovely idea, but unfortunately filming or streaming the final concerts is not going to be possible. We’re sorry for any disappointment.

“Johnny is just retiring from touring and concerts, so the good news is there is potentially new music in the works. Check back for news on this. The final concerts are just in the U.S., and these dates can be found on the official Johnny Mathis website below. Thank you on Johnny’s behalf for all your support of his music,” the manager further added.

For the unversed, Mathis has been in the music industry for almost 70 years and was the third-best-selling artist of the 20th century.

It is pertinent to mention that some of his hits include When A Child is Born, All the Time, The Incredibles, When Sunny Gets Blue, and A Certain Smile.