Viola Davis on being honoured as 'one of the greatest of all time'

Viola Davis is opening up about how she remains humble despite being dubbed as "one of the greatest of all time."

The actress, 59, was at the Los Angeles premiere of G20 at the TCL Chinese Theatre where she was approached about how brought her costars to get comfortable working around her despite her distinctions.

Davis simply doesn't take the distinctions too seriously.

"I'll tell you how I deal with that: I don't deal with that. I don't feel like I'm the greatest of all time," the G20 star told People Magazine.

"I mean, I don't have anything to do with how people see me, but when I come on a set, I see them as peers," Davis continued.

Davis—who is one of the few performers to achieve EGOT status being an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and two Tonys winner—emphasised the need to continue learning from peers regardless of where they stand in the hierarchy.

"I don't feel like I'm the great Buddha, the great actress Buddha in the sky and you are all minions that have to learn from me. I learn from them and I really do believe that."

In fact, the Air star elaborated that her passion to collaborate with others is what got her to thrive in the industry.

"I got into the business because I really believed even in that word 'ensemble.' So I think that's what makes people feel comfortable with me," she explains.

Davis' latest film G20 premieres on Prime Video on April 10.