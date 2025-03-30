Anna Wintour picks most fashionable A-list celebrity couple

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have earned Anna Wintour's seal of approval as the most fashionable A-list celebrity couple.

“First of all, they're very talented, they're very brilliant," the Vogue editor-in-chief, 75, began in a recent exchange with Entertainment Tonight.

"I think they have wonderful values, and they have an enormous amount of style," Wintour went on about the musician parents—who share two kids, RZA and Riot.

Wintour, who has been Met Gala chairperson since 1995, also has Rocky as her co-chair for this year's gala.

The theme of the Costume Institute's 2025 exhibition and inaugural gala is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

Wintour also reflected on the theme for fashion's biggest night, telling the publication, "I think it's wonderful that the museum is putting a spotlight on menswear for the first time in a long time, and also the amazing talent of many Black designers and for me, it's a joy and an honour to work at the Met."

Rocky is co-chairing the 2025 Met Gala with Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, and Wintour, alongside honourary chair LeBron James.