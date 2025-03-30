Gillian Anderson ‘couldn't believe' major acting opportunity

Gillian Anderson she ‘couldn't believe' major acting opportunity

Gillian Anderson just admitted that she went into “self-doubt” after she was as Eleanor Roosevelt in a TV show.

She played the role of the iconic personality and the late US political figure in The First Lady, a drama series released in 2022.

In a conversation with Marie Claire, Anderson explained why she felt conscious as Eleanor, who was married to former U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, looked nothing like her.

"I was very shocked when I was asked to play Eleanor Roosevelt," Gillian admitted.

The 56-year-old continued, "She was such an extraordinary woman, and you know, I'm five foot three, and she was five foot nine or ten (laughs). She was just very tall, and we didn't look anything like each other."

The Crown star then discussed her issues with “self-doubt” while she prepared for the role, admitting, "there was the challenge of it.”

“First of all, I couldn't believe I could do it. I really had to stop my self-doubt from getting in the way. And yet, the opportunity to play someone like her, and to live in her shoes for a period of time, was extraordinary,” she added.

Gillian Anderson also revealed that the reason she took on the role of portraying Eleanor Roosevelt, despite her struggles, was because she wanted to “study” the life of the former First Lady.

"That's part of reaching the end goal... You have to convince yourself that you can do things you might not yet be able to do," she told the publication, before concluding by saying, "And by doing it, or acting like you can do it, suddenly you can, and you're no longer afraid."