Prince Harry 'struggling to find a purpose' in new life

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle focuses on her career

Lifestyle News Desk
March 30, 2025

Prince Harry is reportedly "struggling to find a purpose" in his new life away from his royal family in US, royal insiders have claimed.

The Radar Online, citing royal insiders, has reported the duke’s recent charity conflict and living so far away from his family have left him feeling "lost" and "lonely".

The sources went on saying as Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle focuses on her career in celebrity cooking shows, podcasts and Instagram influencing, the duke is reportedly "struggling to find a purpose" in his new life away from King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the Firm.

The sources further said Prince Harry "has barely spoken to his family in years", adding that the duke has allegedly also cut off his cousin Princess Eugenie, who remained his closest ally within the royal family when he moved to the US.

Earlier, The Sun reported Prince Harry is increasingly looking like a 'spare' to his wife Meghan Markle in California

Speaking to publication, an insider said, "First he [Prince Harry] was a spare to William, now he's increasingly looking like a spare to Meghan — and it's not a great look."

