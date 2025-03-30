Kate Middleton, Prince William receive new title amid Kensington Palace future plans

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been dubbed the world's ‘most glamorous royal couple’ amid Kensington Palace future plans for them.

The remarks have been made by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams while speaking to the GB News.

The royal expert said Kate and William will step out together "whenever possible" as Kensington Palace plans their future engagements.

Richard Fitzwilliams said, "I'm sure that whenever possible, they will perform joint engagements, because they are the world's most glamorous royal couple."

"Obviously things have altered, and it will take time, a considerable time," the expert said.

The royal expert continued, “We know that she's still got a long way to go, and we know also things are progressing in the right direction as she's in remission.”

Richard Fitzwilliams made these remarks as Kate Middleton celebrated Mother’s Day with a heartfelt statement.

She said, “Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary. This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life. C.”



