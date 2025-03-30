King Charles makes major move benefiting Camilla from his deathbed

It appears King Charles had made quite a big splash when it comes to his wife’s future.

Reports reveal the King has given Prince William ‘full discretion’ when it comes to stripping Prince Harry of his titles, just as long as Queen Camilla has her “run of the palace and its purse.”

While its evident that Prince William maintains a diplomatic nature with Queen Camilla, “most people believe he's still harboring a lot of resentment toward her.”

This is largely due to “the way Camilla betrayed their mother” because that “has not been forgotten by either of Diana's children.”

According to RadarOnline William’s “tried to disguise his resentment” for his step-mother but he’s “already showing a ruthless streak.”

And this is why “it's no wonder Charles worries he's unlikely to find a place for Camilla in his new order.”

The same outlet has also made clear what that entails, and have revealed that “she's cementing plans to have her pick of the monarchy's properties, a full staff at her beck and call, generous clothing and travel budgets and access to her favorite jewels.”