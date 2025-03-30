 
Geo News

King Charles makes major move benefiting Camilla from his deathbed

King Charles has been making some major moves from his death bed

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 30, 2025

It appears King Charles had made quite a big splash when it comes to his wife’s future.

Reports reveal the King has given Prince William ‘full discretion’ when it comes to stripping Prince Harry of his titles, just as long as Queen Camilla has her “run of the palace and its purse.”

While its evident that Prince William maintains a diplomatic nature with Queen Camilla, “most people believe he's still harboring a lot of resentment toward her.”

This is largely due to “the way Camilla betrayed their mother” because that “has not been forgotten by either of Diana's children.”

According to RadarOnline William’s “tried to disguise his resentment” for his step-mother but he’s “already showing a ruthless streak.”

And this is why “it's no wonder Charles worries he's unlikely to find a place for Camilla in his new order.”

The same outlet has also made clear what that entails, and have revealed that “she's cementing plans to have her pick of the monarchy's properties, a full staff at her beck and call, generous clothing and travel budgets and access to her favorite jewels.”

Young Scooter's son lashes out at police after his father's shocking death
Young Scooter's son lashes out at police after his father's shocking death
'SNL' host makes hilarious take on Will Smith's new album
'SNL' host makes hilarious take on Will Smith's new album
Prince Harry behind charity sabotage? video
Prince Harry behind charity sabotage?
Patrick Schwarzenegger names actors who inspired 'The White Lotus' character video
Patrick Schwarzenegger names actors who inspired 'The White Lotus' character
Ty Burrell shares shocking secret about his 25-year marriage
Ty Burrell shares shocking secret about his 25-year marriage
Justine Bateman makes case against AI use in Hollywood
Justine Bateman makes case against AI use in Hollywood
King Charles shares important message for muslims around the world
King Charles shares important message for muslims around the world
Lil Nas X's shocking recording session with Taylor Swift exposed
Lil Nas X's shocking recording session with Taylor Swift exposed