Morgan Wallen makes 'SNL' comeback after scandal

Morgan Wallen has made a surprising return to Saturday Night Live (SNL) as a musical guest after five years of his controversial debut.

As Oscar winner Mikey Madison made her SNL hosting debut on March 29, Wallen joined her as a musical guest.

The singer performed several songs including I’m the Problem and Just in Case from his upcoming album.

It is worth mentioning that Wallen’s appearance comes after his controversial SNL debut in 2020.

Just days before his scheduled performance, Morgan Wallen was spotted partying maskless and kissing multiple women in Alabama, violating COVID-19 protocols.

Due to which the late night show had to disinvite the singer from performing.

However, Wallen later apologized for his actions and made his debut on the show two months later, performing his hits 7 Summers and Still Goin' Down. Moreover, he also participated in a sketch poking fun at the controversy surrounding him.

On the professional front, the Whiskey Glasses singer’s upcoming album I'm the Problem, is scheduled to release on May 16.