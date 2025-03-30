 
Geo News

Morgan Wallen makes 'SNL' comeback after scandal

Morgan Wallen returns to 'SNL' after five years

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 30, 2025

Morgan Wallen makes SNL comeback after scandal
Morgan Wallen makes 'SNL' comeback after scandal

Morgan Wallen has made a surprising return to Saturday Night Live (SNL) as a musical guest after five years of his controversial debut.

As Oscar winner Mikey Madison made her SNL hosting debut on March 29, Wallen joined her as a musical guest.

The singer performed several songs including I’m the Problem and Just in Case from his upcoming album.

It is worth mentioning that Wallen’s appearance comes after his controversial SNL debut in 2020.

Just days before his scheduled performance, Morgan Wallen was spotted partying maskless and kissing multiple women in Alabama, violating COVID-19 protocols.

Due to which the late night show had to disinvite the singer from performing.

However, Wallen later apologized for his actions and made his debut on the show two months later, performing his hits 7 Summers and Still Goin' Down. Moreover, he also participated in a sketch poking fun at the controversy surrounding him.

On the professional front, the Whiskey Glasses singer’s upcoming album I'm the Problem, is scheduled to release on May 16.

Richard Chamberlain, star of 'The Thorn Birds Star' and 'Dr. Kildare' passes away at 90
Richard Chamberlain, star of 'The Thorn Birds Star' and 'Dr. Kildare' passes away at 90
Whoopi Goldberg exposes stars who rejected her Oscar-winning roles
Whoopi Goldberg exposes stars who rejected her Oscar-winning roles
Morgan Wallen eager to leave 'SNL' set after gig?
Morgan Wallen eager to leave 'SNL' set after gig?
Meghan Markle called out: ‘Why moan about it' video
Meghan Markle called out: ‘Why moan about it'
Kate Middleton, Prince William receive new title amid Kensington Palace future plans video
Kate Middleton, Prince William receive new title amid Kensington Palace future plans
George Clooney's busy schedule takes ‘toll' on marriage with Amal
George Clooney's busy schedule takes ‘toll' on marriage with Amal
Kate Middleton breaks royal tradition after last year's controversy
Kate Middleton breaks royal tradition after last year's controversy
Jenn Tran makes shocking career move after reality TV fame
Jenn Tran makes shocking career move after reality TV fame