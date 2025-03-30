Randall Park reveals what he misses about social media

Randall Park misses an aspect of social media after quitting it

Randall Park had a bad experience with social media but still reminisces about a positive aspect of the online community.

Park quit social media after suffering panic attacks during the pandemic.

“I was on social media for a while, and then during the pandemic, it was such a scary time,” The Residence actor, 51, told People.

“Also, there was an election going on during that time. It was just so much chaos, and negativity just in the air, but also specifically online, a lot of confusion and vitriol.”

He then "suddenly" began having panic attacks.

He shared, “I had never gotten panic attacks before, but I just kept getting them one after another after another. It was very concerning to me.”

The actor got help and then decided to “just get off of social media because I felt like, ‘Oh, I don't think it's helping me, helping with my perspective on the world, and my just mental health.’”

Park initially decided to take only some months off social media, but he realized the time away from it was so “great” that he remained away for good.

However, he does miss one aspect of being on social platforms.

“The one thing I do really miss is just connecting with people from other chapters of my life. That was a really fun aspect of social media.”

“Whether seeing their lives on their feed, and being kept up to date on their lives, or just random old friends DMing me from elementary school,” Randall Park explained. “That was one of the sacrifices I had to make to get off because I really did love that aspect of it.”