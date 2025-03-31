Dolly Parton gets honest about her crush

Some would say Jimmy Fallon is a heartthrob, and Dolly Parton wholeheartedly agrees.



In an earlier interview with W Magazine, the Joelene singer opened up about her crush on the late-night host.

"Well, I have a crush on Jimmy Fallon, but I'm big now; I can't excuse myself on that!" the 79-year-old said, adding, "I think he is precious. He's so funny. We get along so good."

She continued, "Sometimes you never know who you're going to connect with. I've always had good luck with late-night guys, you know? I always had a nice relationship with David Letterman and with Johnny Carson."

"I guess there's something about those late-night people that kind of hits my fancy and I hit theirs somehow. I guess it's 'cause you feel like you can be more free late at night. You don't have to worry about what you say," she explained.

In the meantime, Dolly recently lost her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, in March 2025 at age 82.