Meghan Markle pays ode to kids British roots on Mother's Day

Meghan Markle is celebrating UK Mother’s Day alongside her kids.



The Duchess of Sussex has turned to her Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of a lemon cake from her celebrations alongside kids- Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“Our family tradition. Mothering Sunday in the UK,” she captioned the photo.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

