King Charles 'won't slow down' despite medical warnings

Queen Camilla is reportedly urging King Charles to take it easy amid health concerns.

Despite his recent hospitalization, the monarch remains dedicated to his royal duties.

As per Hello Magazine, sources claim that Camilla has been "begging" her husband to ease his workload, but Charles "won't slow down and won't do what he's told."

Experts have warn that overworking could negatively impact his cancer recovery. Longevity specialist Dr. Mohammed Enayat explained, "Societal expectations can cause us to become workaholics, with high achievers and public figures conditioned to equate their value with productivity, making it difficult to prioritise rest, even when faced with health concerns."

"Research has shown that those who struggle to detach from work experience higher levels of anxiety and sleep disturbances, both of which can negatively impact long term health," he added.

Moreover, recovery coach Elizabeth Walker added that workaholics often struggle to rest, seeing productivity as a measure of their self-worth.

"For many, overworking is a way of proving their worth, to themselves and to the critics or doubters in their past. It's less about ambition and more about soothing an inner discomfort," Walker stated.

This comes after King Charles was recently forced to cancel meetings and take a day of rest after suffering "side effects" from his cancer treatment.