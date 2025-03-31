 
Meghan Markle releases emotional statement after allegations from Harry's charity chief

March 31, 2025

Meghan Markle has released an emotional statement after she faced fresh allegations from Prince Harry’s charity boss.

Sentebale chair Sophie Chandauka made fresh allegations against Meghan in an interview with the Financial Times.

Sophie, who has chaired Sentebale since 2023, claimed tensions with Prince Harry began in April 2024 when she refused what she described as a request to defend Meghan in the media.

She said: "I said no, we're not setting a precedent by which we become an extension of the Sussex PR machine."

Following these allegations, Meghan took to Instagram and released emotional statement on Mother’s Day.

Sharing a photograph of a lemon cake, the duchess who recently released her cooking and lifestyle show on Netflix, wrote: "Our family tradition. Mothering Sunday in the UK."

Prince Harry, the co-founder of Sentebale, and Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso have stepped down from the charity with 'heavy hearts'.

They said, “It is devastating that the relationship between the charity's trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation."

