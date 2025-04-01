Dwayne Johnson recalls terrifying private jet emergency

Dwayne Johnson recently experienced a midair scare on a private jet.

Taking to Instagram, the 52-year-old actor recounted the incident that unfolded on a flight to Texas along with his crew.

The action star said the pilot informed him about a technical problem some 35-40 minutes into the flight.

"It's just me on the plane, me and the crew, and he says, 'Mr Johnson, I'm sorry to inform you but we cannot continue to fly over the ocean. We have a problem. We have to turn the plane around and we have to land back in Hawaii. You have my word we will land back safely on the island.'"

"It was a hydraulics issue with the overheating," Johnson clarified but appreciated the pilot's calmness at the moment.

"His name was Captain David. I appreciate his demeanour in that moment," the San Andreas star revealed.

"He said there are some issues we can work out while we're in the air, but there are some issues we're not gonna take a chance, especially over the ocean."

Johnson, who is affectionately known as The Rock, went on to detail how the incident gave him instant clarity, describing the ordeal as "a sign from God and the universe."

"We've all experienced turbulence on aeroplanes. Some of us, I'm sure, like you guys have experienced some really f****** crazy turbulence where drinks are flying and luggage is flying and you can't help but think, it's human nature, 'Is this it? Is this how I check out?'"

He added, "When you're back there alone with your drink and thinking about this, with everything crossed, you start to realise quickly the s*** that's really important in life and the s*** that doesn't matter. I had one of those moments."

He concluded his story by expressing his gratitude for a safe landing.